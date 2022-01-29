Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Get Prada alerts:

OTCMKTS PRDSY remained flat at $$12.28 during trading hours on Friday. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386. Prada has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.