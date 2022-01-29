Premium Brands Holdings Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premium Brands in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBH. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.00.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$119.29 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$100.81 and a 12-month high of C$137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$124.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$129.26.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.635 dividend. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.50%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.