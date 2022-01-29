Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 34.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBH opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

