Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $97,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Man Group plc lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period.

PBH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

