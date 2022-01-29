Primecap Management Co. CA Has $389.07 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,146,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 154,310 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $389,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.51.

Shares of FB opened at $301.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.33. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

