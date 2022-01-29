Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,490,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,225 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $244,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.63. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.09 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

