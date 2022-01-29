Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

UAA stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

