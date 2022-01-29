Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $12.71 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 6.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $893,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $16,853,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,728,578 shares of company stock worth $63,122,108 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

