Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,760,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 675,355 shares of company stock worth $103,432,894. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

NYSE:NET opened at $84.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average is $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.