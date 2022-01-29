Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $7,766,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $28,700,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Coursera by 65.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

In other news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 9,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $301,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,270.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

