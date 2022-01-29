Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,753 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $704.70 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

