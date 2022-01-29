Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Update

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BTEC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $36.17. 2,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,904. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTEC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 89.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

