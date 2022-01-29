Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Financial Comparison

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Principal Solar alerts:

86.4% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of FirstEnergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Principal Solar and FirstEnergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FirstEnergy $10.79 billion 2.11 $1.08 billion $2.03 20.57

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and FirstEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A FirstEnergy 9.97% 17.84% 2.98%

Risk & Volatility

Principal Solar has a beta of 6.91, suggesting that its stock price is 591% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Principal Solar and FirstEnergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstEnergy 0 3 4 0 2.57

FirstEnergy has a consensus price target of $43.29, indicating a potential upside of 3.68%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities owned and operated by FirstEnergy’s utilities and the regulatory assets. The Corporate segment reflects corporate support not charged to FE’s subsidiaries, interest expense on FE’s holding company debt and other businesses that do not constitute an operating segment. FirstEnergy was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.