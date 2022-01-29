Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Prologis stock opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.65. Prologis has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

