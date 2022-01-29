ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the December 31st total of 20,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

