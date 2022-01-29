Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 357 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 357 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 210,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $508.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $583.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.24 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.43.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

