Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 976 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $2,532,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 341,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,882,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA opened at $236.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.52 and its 200-day moving average is $246.52. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $269.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

