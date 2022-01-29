Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $305,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CSX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in CSX by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,988,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.