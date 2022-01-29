Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,494 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Transocean were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at $27,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 5,707.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.