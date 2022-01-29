Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

PB traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $73.34. 430,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,640. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

