Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Position Boosted by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

