Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,800 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential (LON:PRU) received a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.35) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.62) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.50) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.21) price target on Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,739.55 ($23.47).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.01. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 1,158 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,296.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,392.82.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

