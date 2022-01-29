PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on PTCT. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.75.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $34,090.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $502,146.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,131 shares of company stock valued at $685,640. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,573,000 after acquiring an additional 309,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,743,000 after acquiring an additional 310,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,035,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

