Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,430 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Textron by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT opened at $66.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.