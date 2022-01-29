Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,430 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 221,270 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 115,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $66.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

