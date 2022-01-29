Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Masco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,340,000 after buying an additional 102,311 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Masco by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Masco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after buying an additional 223,895 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

