Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.