Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

CLB stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

