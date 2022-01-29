Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,000 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

