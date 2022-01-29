Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 50,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,812,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,221,000 after buying an additional 84,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after buying an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

NYSE OFG opened at $27.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.68%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

