Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €58.00 ($65.91) to €70.50 ($80.11) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($77.27) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $16.72 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

