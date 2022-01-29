Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Issued By Truist Financial

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

CADE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $30.79 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after acquiring an additional 153,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,957,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,781,000 after acquiring an additional 75,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 183,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

