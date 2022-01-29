Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.76.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average of $116.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,011,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

