Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Purple Innovation, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.68 million, a P/E ratio of 128.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,876,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 in the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

