Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADM. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

NYSE ADM opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

