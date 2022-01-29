Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Cut by Analyst

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

CPF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday.

NYSE CPF opened at $28.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

