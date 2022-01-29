Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Increased by Piper Sandler

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $951.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

