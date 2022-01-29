Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Decreased by Analyst

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of PB opened at $73.34 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,723,000 after purchasing an additional 185,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after purchasing an additional 405,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,914,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198,601 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after purchasing an additional 270,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 236,730 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

