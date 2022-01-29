Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for RBB Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for RBB Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. The company has a market cap of $523.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 23.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $4,570,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 30.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $740,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

