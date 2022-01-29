Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

NXGN stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

