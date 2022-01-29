Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

