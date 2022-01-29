Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Decreased by William Blair

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in General Electric by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

