Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.86

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.86 and last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 438478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,566. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 677.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000.

Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

