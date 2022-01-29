Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

SFBS opened at $84.00 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 45.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 61.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 51,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

