QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 287.60 ($3.88). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 284.20 ($3.83), with a volume of 631,980 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 335 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 340 ($4.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.46) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 394 ($5.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 302.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.69%.

In other news, insider Michael Harper bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,808.96). Also, insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 35,000 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £93,100 ($125,607.12). Insiders bought 40,115 shares of company stock valued at $10,660,305 over the last 90 days.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

