Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $354,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after buying an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 24.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,991,000 after buying an additional 233,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

