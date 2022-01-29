Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Qorvo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after buying an additional 77,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,169,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

