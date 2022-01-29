QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,824.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,462 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 52.7% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 311,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,574,000 after buying an additional 107,563 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 74.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.81 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.55. The firm has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.