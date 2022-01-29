Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Up 189.9% in January

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, an increase of 189.9% from the December 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:QH opened at $0.76 on Friday. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.17 million. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quhuo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quhuo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quhuo by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

