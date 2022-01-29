Quilter’s (QLT) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.89) target price on the stock.

QLT has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 162 ($2.19) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.31).

Quilter stock opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 127.70 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.16.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($37,776.58).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

